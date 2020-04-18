WATCH: National Championship Replays April 25th

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRG 5 would like to thank all first responders and those on the front lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic by offering you something to watch!  We’re replaying the last two national championships won by our two favorite teams!  Relive the excitement and glory this coming Saturday April 25th!

Auburn vs. Oregon 2011 National Championship Game at 2:30 pm

Alabama vs. Georgia 2018 National Championship Game at 6:30 pm

This content is brought to you by:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories