WKRG 5 would like to thank all first responders and those on the front lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic by offering you something to watch! We’re replaying the last two national championships won by our two favorite teams! Relive the excitement and glory this coming Saturday April 25th!
Auburn vs. Oregon 2011 National Championship Game at 2:30 pm
Alabama vs. Georgia 2018 National Championship Game at 6:30 pm
This content is brought to you by:
LATEST STORIES:
- Binge-watch your favorite shows with Arlen while social distancing
- WATCH: National Championship Replays April 25th
- Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff
- WEATHER AWARE: Scattered showers today, numerous strong thunderstorms possible tomorrow
- Spanish Fort woman charged in open house party during pandemic back in jail for second time in less than a week