WATCH: Saban to speak on Iron Bowl win, upcoming game against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming off their big Iron Bowl win over Auburn, the Alabama Crimson Tide now has their sights set on another big rival: LSU.

On Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media about his thoughts on the Iron Bowl, as well as what the team will need to do in order to beat LSU this coming Saturday in Death Valley.

The LSU Tigers, led by head coach Ed Orgeron, edged out Alabama 46-41 last year in Tuscaloosa. Saban previously coached the team from 2000 to 2004, leading them to a 48-16 record and a national championship win in 2003.

Last year’s matchup was notable due to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump briefly making an appearance at the game.

Under Saban’s leadership, Alabama has led the rivalry 10-14.

Alabama (8-0) is currently No. 1 in the AP rankings while LSU, who won the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, has fallen out of the top 25 best teams and currently has a 3-4 record.

Kickoff will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in LSU’s Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Tune in here at noon to watch the full press conference.