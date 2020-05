MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Sun Belt Conference has a new look.

The conference unveiled a new logo and branding identity on Thursday. The Sun Belt says it took seven months to come up with a new look that stayed true to the conference’s mission while also giving the Sun Belt a modern feel.

The Sun Belt has a new look -> #FunBelt pic.twitter.com/1WBCiUdFUQ — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) May 14, 2020

Each member institution was also given a number of options for utilizing the new logos.