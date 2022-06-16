MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of South Alabama women’s basketball announced the addition of Ka’Vonne Towns to the Jaguar staff Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the athletic department.

Towns joins the Jaguars after spending one season with University of Alabama-Huntsville in the same role. Prior to that, Towns served as the Director of Operations for the three seasons with her alma mater, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. She spent a year as the Director of Student-Athlete Development in 2017 for the Mocs.

Towns played in 125 games, good for 10th all-time in games played in UTC program history. She led the Mocs to four straight Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles while reaching the NCAA tournament all four years. Towns was selected to the 2015 SoCon all-tournament team after a senior season in which she accounted for 77 of her 177 career assists in 31 of her 33 career starts.

Jaguars Head Coach Terry Fowler says Towns will bring a winning culture to the program and a knowledge of what it takes to play on a championship level. Towns played and worked for two Hall of Fame coaches — Wes Moore, who is the current head coach at NC State and Jim Foster, former head coach for the Mocs as well.

I am excited to have Ka’Vonne join our staff. She’s full of energy, connect with people and has a bright future in coaching. Head coach Terry Fowler

I am super excited about this opportunity coach Fowler has presented me. I am blessed to work with such a great staff and a group of young women. I am excited to be here and I’m ready to get to work. Ka’Vonne Towns

The Jaguars welcome in three new faces for the 2022-23 season so far including Old Dominion University transfer Maggie Robinson and class of 2022 commits Michiyah Simmons and Naomi Smitherman.

Robinson returns home to Mobile for her final year of eligibility spending three seasons with ODU after two with Shelton State Community College. Robinson brings 55 games of starting experience averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. She accounted for the 22 3-pointers in the 2020-21 season, good for the SSCC team lead. Robinson did not appear in any games for 2021-22 due to an undisclosed injury or in 2019-20 due to a torn ACL.

Simmons, Broward County, Fla. native, was named to the Broward 7A-6A girls’ basketball first team after averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Simmons was named to the 2021 Nike Tournament of Champions All-Tournament team in the Joe Smith Division.

Birmingham native, Smitherman, spent two seasons as the Ramsay High School captain and four years on varsity. She was selected to the 2021-22 all area team as well as the Birmingham Jefferson County all-star team.

The 2021-22 Jaguars finished 8-18 overall, 2-10 in conference play in coach Fowler’s eighth season at the helm. Prior to last year, Fowler accounted for three consecutive seasons with a .500 or better record.