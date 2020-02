The Jags are currently 13-11 and 8th in the Sun Belt standings.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Robby Baker sat down with the head coach of South Alabama’s basketball team Richie Riley.

The Jags entered the year as the preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt, but are currently 8th in the standings. As the team prepares for the final stretch of conference play, Riley gives an update on the mindset of the team and explains what the Jags need to do to accomplish their goals.