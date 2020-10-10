Mizzou’s goal-line stand helps beat No. 17 LSU, 45-41

College Sports

The defending national champions, who were 0 for 10 on third down, fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory on Saturday in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta. Larry Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2), which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field. The defending national champions, who were 0 for 10 on third down, fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories