Mizzou’s goal-line stand helps beat No. 17 LSU, 45-41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will now allow student athletes to make money using their name, image or likeness.

Madison Lantz plays golf at William Penn University in Iowa. She’s one of 77,000 students, at 250 schools, including at least seven in the Kansas City region, who will benefit from the first of its kind decision, announced by the NAIA on Tuesday.