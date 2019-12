The LendingTree Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on January 6th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will take on the Miami (OH) Red Hawks in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

This is the second straight year the Ragin’ Cajuns have made a bowl game

