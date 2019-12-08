Final College Football Playoff rankings released

#1 LSU, #2 Ohio State, #3 Clemson and #4 Oklahoma will be the four teams battling for a national championship.

LSU players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, the final College Football Playoff rankings were released.

The full rankings are listed below:

  1. LSU
  2. OHIO STATE
  3. CLEMSON
  4. OKLAHOMA
  5. GEORGIA
  6. OREGON
  7. BAYLOR
  8. WISCONSIN
  9. FLORIDA
  10. PENN STATE
  11. UTAH
  12. AUBURN
  13. ALABAMA
  14. MICHIGAN
  15. NOTRE DAME
  16. IOWA
  17. MEMPHIS
  18. MINNESOTA
  19. BOISE STATE
  20. APPALACHIAN STATE
  21. CINCINNATI
  22. USC
  23. NAVY
  24. VIRGINA
  25. OKLAHOMA STATE

