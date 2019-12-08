Final College Football Playoff rankings released

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, the final College Football Playoff rankings were released.
#1 LSU, #2 Ohio State, #3 Clemson and #4 Oklahoma will be the four teams battling for a national championship.
The full rankings are listed below:
- LSU
- OHIO STATE
- CLEMSON
- OKLAHOMA
- GEORGIA
- OREGON
- BAYLOR
- WISCONSIN
- FLORIDA
- PENN STATE
- UTAH
- AUBURN
- ALABAMA
- MICHIGAN
- NOTRE DAME
- IOWA
- MEMPHIS
- MINNESOTA
- BOISE STATE
- APPALACHIAN STATE
- CINCINNATI
- USC
- NAVY
- VIRGINA
- OKLAHOMA STATE