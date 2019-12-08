Final College Football Playoff rankings released

LSU players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

#1 LSU, #2 Ohio State, #3 Clemson and #4 Oklahoma will be the four teams battling for a national championship.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, the final College Football Playoff rankings were released.

The full rankings are listed below: