Auburn’s trip to Mitchell Center this fall could create special basketball environment

Auburn will take on South Alabama at the Mitchell Center this fall.

by: Robby Baker

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last year, the South Alabama men’s basketball team made a trip up to Auburn to take on the Tigers.

The Jags fell 101-58. This year South will look to get some revenge as they try and protect home court at the Mitchell Center.

“They (USA) have a 10,000 seat building, hopefully a lot of Auburn fans will be there. The date is November 12th. We could have a great environment for college basketball here in Mobile,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl, along with football coach Gus Malzahn, were in Mobile Tuesday night as a part of the Auburn AMBUSH tour.

Auburn is coming off a season where the Tigers went to the Final Four. The Jaguars finished the season 17-17.

Pearl spoke highly Tuesday night of the work South Alabama coach Richie Riley has done with the Jags.

“He’s a great coach, he does a terrific job,” said Pearl. “He’s got a good team coming back. I have a good team coming back and we’re excited about being here for that.”

