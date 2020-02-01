Alabama’s Herbert Jones out indefinitely with wrist fracture

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - “Growing up in Washington D.C. we were pretty much homeless. We lived in basements, we went without electricity and water and things like that,” said defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. “We’d light the stove with a little match, get a tall pot to boil the water, mix it with some cold water. We’d take that upstairs to take a shower like that.”

“But at a young age we thought that was normal, that’s how we were living.”