AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Joseph Bulovas #97 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after missing a game-tying field goal in the final minutes of their 48-45 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bulovas missed a field goal with 2:00 minutes left that would have tied the game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday’s Iron Bowl was a rivalry game for the ages.

It ultimately came down to the leg of Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas, who’s 30-yard field goal attempt hit the upright.

Auburn would hold on to win the Iron Bowl 48-45.

On Sunday, Bulovas tweeted out an apology to Crimson Tide fans.

Bulovas’ missed field goal was the 101st missed field goal for Alabama under Nick Saban. That’s the most for any FBS team in the country during that time span.