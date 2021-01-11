Alabama fans plan for COVID-free way to celebrate team in the NCAA Championship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is once again heading to the national championship and local fans are taking their watch parties to a smaller scale due to coronavirus.

Alabama football is looking to add to their dynasty tomorrow night as they take on Ohio State in the NCAA College Football Championship in Miami. Local fans are ready to cheer on the tide to that 18th title, but as with anything during this pandemic things are going to look different.

With nearly four thousand new COVID cases in Mobile County in the last two weeks, big watch parties for the game are a no-go for many fans, including Hunter Englett, “I’m looking forward to it, I know Bama is going to win. I’m going to be watching the game just with my mom because of COVID right now, I can’t really afford to go out there and get any kind of illness,” Englett said. And he’s not alone in this thought process, others we spoke to say they are keeping things small due to COVID, like Denna Fortner, “We’re going to watch the game at home, we would love to have a big party, but we want to be safe.”

They aren’t letting these smaller watch parties put a damper on their crimson spirits, “I’ll always be doing my touchdown dance and we will have a lot of food and a lot of fun.” Fortner said. Both also mentioning how hopefully by taking these measures now, a more normal championship can happen next year.

