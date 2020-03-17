“People still relate to that. It’s something they’ll never forget, the players, fans and administrators,” said coach Arrow.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – March is reserved for Cinderella’s and brackets. This year however will be remembered for March sadness instead of March Madness. To fill the basketball void in our life right now, it seemed like a good time to celebrate the 31st anniversary of ‘The Shot that Rolled the Tide’.



“The memories, on FaceBook a guy recently sent me the jump we did and Jeff shooting the shot,” said former South Alabama coach Ronnie Arrow.



31 years ago today, Jeff Hodge hit that shot giving the Jaguars a 86-84 win over Alabama. After being down 19 points at half, South Alabama roared back to deliver an iconic NCAA Tournament moment.



“People still relate to that. It’s something they’ll never forget, the players, fans and administrators,” said coach Arrow.



While this year’s basketball season will be remembered for what could have been, we can look back to this date in 1989 and remember what usually makes this time of the year so special.