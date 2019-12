The Auburn War Eagle rests before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl.

It will be the first time the Tigers and Golden Gophers have ever met on the gridiron.

This will also mark the second time Auburn has played in the Outback Bowl under Gus Malzahn. The Tigers lost to Wisconsin 34-31 in overtime of the 2014 Outback Bowl.

Kick off between Auburn and Minnesota is set for noon on New Year’s Day. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.