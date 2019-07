AUBURN, AL – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a touchdown by the Alabama Crimson Tide was overturned after review during the fourth quarter at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tigers will take on the Oregon Ducks in Dallas on August 31st.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers week one matchup against Oregon will be the host site for College Gameday.

Auburn will play Oregon August 31st at AT&T Stadium in Dallas to start the season.

The last time the Ducks and Tigers met on the gridiron was in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game. Auburn won that game 22-19.