Tua Tagovailoa to make NFL Draft decision on January 6th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ll find out soon whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to Alabama or declare for the NFL Draft.

Following Alabama’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, Tua tweeted he’ll be making his decision on January 6th.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

The Alabama quarterback dislocated his right hip in a win over Mississippi State in November.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Tua as one of the top players in the ucoming NFL Draft, if the quarterback chooses to forgoe his senior season at Alabama.

Before dislocating his hip, Tua threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns this season.