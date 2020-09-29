Troy vs. South Alabama game postponed due to COVID-19

Troy was scheduled to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday’s ‘Battle for the Belt’ has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Troy was scheduled to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday night. The game was supposed to be nationally televised on ESPNU.

“This postponement is unfortunately, however it’s prudent and wise. Our most significant concern is the wellbeing of our student-athletes,” said USA Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann said. “We are looking forward to hosting Troy at Hancock Whitney Stadium at a date to be determined. We appreciate the collaboration and understanding of Troy, and the leadership of the Sun Belt Conference office in working through this situation.” South Alabama Athletics

On Monday, News 5 learned that quarterback Desmond Trotter had been in ‘illness’ protocol. The team hoped he could return to practice this week.

