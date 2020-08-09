South Alabama’s quarterbacks grateful for chance to compete this fall

"Things are shaping up well, we're further ahead than we were this time last year," said quarterback Desmond Trotter. "We're getting acclimated to the new way of football."

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dallas Davis, Cole Garvin, Evan Orth and Cephus Johnson have all been under center for South Alabama the last three seasons. All have since moved on.

This year, the Jaguars enter preseason camp with Desmond Trotter and Junior College transfer Chance Lovertich battling for the starting job.

“I’m approaching it the same way. I take it one day at a time and stay in my playbook,” said Trotter. “I’m trying to stay one step ahead all the time.”

Trotter figures to have the upper hand in the battle. The sophomore took over the starting job late last season, leading South Alabama to a 34-30 win over Arkansas State in the final game of the season.

Lovertich played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College last year, leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 record and a national championship last season.

“I think I bring a lot of toughness and competitiveness,” said Lovertich. “I love football and I want to coach someday, I’m very into the playbook and the X’s and O’s.”

Despite not having spring ball, both quarterbacks like where the offense is at early in preseason camp.

“The first couple of days have been really good. We’ve had big plays on offense and defense, that means you have a successful team if both sides are making plays,” said Lovertich.

South Alabama’s position battles will start to take shape once the team begins padded practices on Monday. For now, head coach Steve Campbell likes what he’s seen from all his quarterbacks.

“I think Desmond (Trotter) has made a lot of progress, he’s gotten better since last year,” said Coach Campbell. “I think Chance (Lovertich) has come in, and we’ve only practiced a few days, and I think he’s picked things up really well. I think Tylan Morton has made strides as well.”