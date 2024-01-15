MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kane Wommack is set to take the defensive coordinator position at the University of Alabama, several sources close to the Jags program tell WKRG News 5 Sports Director Simone Eli.

Wommack leaves the University of South Alabama after three seasons as the Jags head coach — he’ll join new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s staff in Tuscaloosa.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low.

DeBoer was named the head coach of the Tide program last Friday, just two days after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

DeBoer and Wommack crossed paths in 2019 when coaching opposite sides of the football at Indiana. DeBoer was the Hoosiers offensive coordinator while Wommack coached the defense.

This is Wommack’s first SEC coaching job since he was a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach at Ole Miss in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Wommack’s overall record was 22-16 in three seasons at South Alabama. He led the Jags to consecutive bowl games and the program’s first ever postseason win. South beat Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl last month.

This story will be updated.