MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – University of South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley was selected to the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

This year will be the 47th time the award has been presented. The winner will be announced Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

This preseason watch list marks the third Bradley has been added to in just the past two weeks. He was also added to the Maxwell Award Watch List as well as the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Bradley started his career at Toledo, but he has seen exponential growth in his statistics since he transferred to USA ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Last season, Bradley completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,336 yards with 28 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added another two touchdowns on the ground.

Bradley was placed on the list alongside 34 of the other top quarterbacks in the country.

The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 17.