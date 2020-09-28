South Alabama turns the page, prepares for Troy rivalry matchup

2017 was the last time South Alabama beat Troy, with the Trojans holding a 3-1 record in the rivalry series in games played in Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Both the Troy Trojans and South Alabama Jaguars need a win Saturday night.

The Trojans are coming off a 48-7 loss to BYU, while UAB beat the Jaguars 42-10 last Thursday.

“Coming off last week, we want to have more energy and to start the game fast. There’s a lot of motivation for this game, Troy, the Battle for the Belt and it’s on ESPN,” said senior defensive lineman Jeremiah Littles.

Both Troy and South Alabama had impressive opening wins. The Jaguars knocked off Southern Miss and the Trojans beat Middle Tennessee 47-14.

But following a pair of tough losses at home, the Jaguars know Saturday night could go a long way in defining their season.

“I worry more about the UAB loss turning into two losses more than carryover from the Tulane game. I don’t think the Tulane game bled over into UAB. We just ran into a good football team and didn’t play well,” said head coach Steve Campbell.

“Right now we can control the conference race. It’s week one of the conference schedule, we hold the cards and if we go out and play the way we are capable of playing for four quarters, we can start 1-0 in the conference,” said Campbell.

The Battle for the Belt will again feature many Mobile-area stars.

“It’s a big rivalry and bragging rights for me playing against Cartlon Martial (McGill), AJ Lewis (Murphy) and Reggie Todd (Blount). It would be good to take it back from them this year,” said South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Chance Lovertich got the start last Thursday for South Alabama against UAB. He threw for 168 yards and a touchdown. Desmond Trotter was the Jaguars’ starting quarterback in both the Southern Miss and Tulane game, but was unavailable against UAB. His status for Saturday is uncertain.

“Desmond is still in the protocol (illness), should hopefully get him back this week. A little time off has helped his shoulder get better. It would be good to have him back to help Chance (Lovertich),” said Campbell.

2017 was the last time South Alabama beat Troy, with the Trojans holding a 3-1 record in the rivalry series in games played in Mobile.

