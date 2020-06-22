South Alabama Spotlight – Football Summer Update

"Everything has been going really well for us, we've been really blessed," said head coach Steve Campbell.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – South Alabama brought a group of 75 football players back to campus on June 8th to begin summer workouts.

The school’s plan is to add another group of football players, along with members of the men’s and women’s basketball team, later in june.

Other fall sports programs will likely be able to return to campus in July.

“Being at the University of South Alabama with our great leadership, we have a great medical school, all of that stuff during a time like this has been tremendous for us,” said coach Campbell. “The steps that we’re following give our guys a great chance to stay healthy and to keep working and keep getting better.”