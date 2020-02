PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola had three players sign national letters of intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon.

The most high-profile signing was Eric Thomas, Jr., a linebacker who will play his college football in the Southeastern Conference at Arkansas. Thomas racked up 14 sacks in 2019 and six forced fumbles, helping his Washington team win eight games in the regular season last year.