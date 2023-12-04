MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to play in the 25th edition of the 68 Ventures Bowl on Dec. 23.

The game will be held at South Alabama’s home field, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, on Saturday, Dec. 23, and will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Both teams come into the bowl game at 6-6, so the winner will capture a winning record for the season meanwhile the loser will fall to sub-.500.

At 6-6, each of these teams has had a rollercoaster of a season. The Jaguars come into the bowl game off an 8-point loss to Texas State in the season finale while the Eagles are on a two-game winning streak.

The game marks just the fourth time South Alabama has made a bowl game, and the Jaguars will be looking for their very first bowl win in program history.

“I think, you know, to have Mobile’s football team to play in Mobile’s bowl game is gonna be a really special thing for the South Alabama fanbase and the people in our community,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “And so something that we’re really looking forward to getting to work, to representing this university well.”

Eastern Michigan is looking for its second-straight bowl win for the first time in program history after it beat San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl a season ago.

Although the two teams have the same record, South Alabama opens up as a 15.5-point favorite over Eastern Michigan.

Events leading up to the event will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and will run up until the game kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 23.