South Alabama deals with canceled spring practice, plans for future

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This was supposed to be the final week of spring practice for South Alabama, culminating with the Jaguars spring game on Saturday. Instead, because of the coronavirus, head coach Steve Campbell is alone each day at the facility.

“It’s sort of like Groundhog Day with Bill Murray,” joked coach Campbell during our FaceTime interview on Tuesday.

Football teams all across the country are dealing with a lost spring. For a program like South Alabama, it also costs the staff a chance to see position battles play out.

“Where does it hurt? We brought in 10 guys at the break that can’t go through spring training,” said coach Campbell. “I like the quarterback we have coming back in Desmond Trotter, but we brought a guy in Chance Lovertich to compete with him. He’s a guy that was a junior college All-American last year. Now he doesn’t get spring training. We can do Zoom meetings, but there’s nothing like actually going out and getting snaps.”

While the Jags adjust their spring plans, they’re also planning for the fall.

“We had a meeting this (Tuesday) morning with the conference commissioner and head coaches, and our Athletic Director Joel Erdmann he’s in daily contact with the conference office, today (Tuesday) we had our big meeting and we discussed a lot of different contingencies,” said coach Campbell.

There’s a growing sentiment that a traditional football season this fall may not happen. Information regarding the coronavirus changes daily, and South Alabama is working to be prepared for whatever comes next.

“There’s a lot of factors to throw into the equation, we’re going to be ready for whatever contingency plays out,” said coach Campbell. “We have preliminary plans for a lot of scenarios. All of those could still change by the time things actually roll out. We’ll know more the closer we get.”