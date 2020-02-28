South Alabama announces 2020 football schedule

This season will the Jaguars first in the new Hancock Whitney Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2020 season will mark the opening of the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

The Jaguars will kick off their 2020 season on the road at Southern Miss on September 5th, before coming home to open Hancock Whitney Stadium on September 12th.

The Jags will host Grambling in the first game at the new stadium.

A nationally-televised game on ESPNU and match-ups at home against both Troy and UAB highlight our schedule this season as we move into Hancock Whitney Stadium on campus.#MOBSquad | #MOBMentality pic.twitter.com/sAgf5bokXi — South Alabama Football (@WeAreSouth_FB) February 28, 2020

The Jaguars will also head to Gainesville in week three to take on the Florida Gators.

South Alabama’s full 2020 schedule is posted below:

September 5th @ Southern Miss

September 12th vs. Grambling

September 19th @ Florida

September 26th vs. UAB

October 3rd vs. Troy

October 17th vs. Texas State

October 22nd vs. ULM (ESNU)

October 31st @ Georgia Southern

November 7th @ Coastal Carolina

November 14th @ Louisana

November 21st vs. Georgia State

November 28th @ Akansas Sate

The Sun Belt Championship Game will be played December 5th.