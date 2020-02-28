South Alabama announces 2020 football schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2020 season will mark the opening of the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.
The Jaguars will kick off their 2020 season on the road at Southern Miss on September 5th, before coming home to open Hancock Whitney Stadium on September 12th.
The Jags will host Grambling in the first game at the new stadium.
The Jaguars will also head to Gainesville in week three to take on the Florida Gators.
South Alabama’s full 2020 schedule is posted below:
- September 5th @ Southern Miss
- September 12th vs. Grambling
- September 19th @ Florida
- September 26th vs. UAB
- October 3rd vs. Troy
- October 17th vs. Texas State
- October 22nd vs. ULM (ESNU)
- October 31st @ Georgia Southern
- November 7th @ Coastal Carolina
- November 14th @ Louisana
- November 21st vs. Georgia State
- November 28th @ Akansas Sate
The Sun Belt Championship Game will be played December 5th.