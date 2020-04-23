Social distancing helps Nick Saban learn to text, e-mail

"All kind of people text me, when I need to respond I just call them," Saban told Dan Patrick.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama head coach Nick Saban is using this time of social distancing to learn some new technology skills.

During an interview with Dan Patrick this week, Saban was asked if he’s been using this extra time at home to learn how to e-mail and text.

“The big news was I now have an e-mail and I receive e-mails,” Nick Saban told Dan Patrick on the DP Show Wednesday.

When asked if he’s sent an e-mail on his own Saban said no. Alabama’s head coach also told Dan Patrick he prefers answering text messages with a phone call.

Nick Saban told us he has never sent an email in his life.

He has also never sent a text.

"I receive them…then I call the person back." @dpshow — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) April 22, 2020

Saban also praised Tua during the interview, saying in part whatever team drafts Tua is getting a great player, person and leader.