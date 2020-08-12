SEC still planning to play football this fall

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Sun Belt hasn't announced any changes to their current plan either. South Alabama's preseason practices continued this week.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For now, the SEC is moving forward with their plans to play fall sports.

Tuesday afternoon the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to postpone all fall sports, including football. The Pac-12’s decision put an end to all sports competition until January 2021.

Following that news, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement saying the SEC is still committed to playing sports this fall.

“I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day,” said Commissioner Sankey.

The Jaguars are planning to hold their first scrimmage of preseason camp Wednesday night.