Riley Cole leads confident South Alabama linebacker group into 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “He has reckless, rampaging energy. Sometimes he just runs in and makes a play, that’s what you need. You can’t scheme for it or plan for it, he’ll just make a play and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said linebacker Nick Mobley.

Senior linebacker Riley Cole has become a do-it-all playmaker for the Jaguars’ defense.

“He’s a guy that can thump in the inside, but he can run and help the defense on the perimeter too. He can do a lot of things for us,” said South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell.

After spending last season as an outside linebacker, Cole will move to the inside this fall. It’s a move he’s happy to make.

“My first two years that’s where I was at, it’s good to be back in there. I feel like I can run the field more and help this team win,” said linebacker Riley Cole.

Cole recorded 59 tackles last season, including three sacks and a forced fumble. He was named to the Butkus Award watch list this summer and is already on the Senior Bowl’s scouting radar.

“It’s more motivation, it makes me want to go harder. I have more eyes on me and I’m in the spotlight so now I have to go harder,” said Cole.

Personal accolades aside, Cole and the linebackers feel good about where they’re at as the regular season approaches.

“We’re a strong group, I think we’re the strongest part of the defense,” said Mobley.

MORE SPORTS