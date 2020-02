ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 5: Director of Strength and Conditioning Scott Cochran of Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after a blocked punt against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome on December 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is set to leave Alabama for a new job at Georgia.

Credit to @CecilHurt who I see had the news of Scott Cochran to #UGA first. https://t.co/mlM99EPE8L — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 24, 2020

Nick Saban plans to tell the @AlabamaFTBL team later Monday afternoon about Scott Cochran leaving for the @GeorgiaFootball special teams job. Cochran’s exit means head trainer Jeff Allen is the lone football staff member remaining that came with Saban to Alabama in 2007. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 24, 2020

Cochran has been the Crimson Tide’s strength and conditioning coach since 2007. He’ll reportedly become the special teams coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia.