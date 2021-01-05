REPORTS: COVID-19 could postpone national championship game

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide are scheduled to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 11th in Miami.

According to AL.Com, COVID-19 concerns at Ohio State could delay the game. According to the report, Ohio State believes they could be without an entire position group due to COVID tests and contact tracing.

Pete Thamel is reporting that Ohio State still plans to play on Jan. 11th, saying the COVID issues aren’t enough to postpone the game.

Sources: As of right now, Ohio State planning on playing in the title game as scheduled on Jan. 11. All systems are go for that. There's been COVID-19 issues at OSU, but not enough to postpone the game. This is obviously COVID-19 times, and things can change. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2021

