REPORTS: COVID-19 could postpone national championship game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide are scheduled to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 11th in Miami.
According to AL.Com, COVID-19 concerns at Ohio State could delay the game. According to the report, Ohio State believes they could be without an entire position group due to COVID tests and contact tracing.
Pete Thamel is reporting that Ohio State still plans to play on Jan. 11th, saying the COVID issues aren’t enough to postpone the game.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
