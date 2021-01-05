REPORTS: COVID-19 could postpone national championship game

College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide are scheduled to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 11th in Miami.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide are scheduled to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 11th in Miami.

According to AL.Com, COVID-19 concerns at Ohio State could delay the game. According to the report, Ohio State believes they could be without an entire position group due to COVID tests and contact tracing.

Pete Thamel is reporting that Ohio State still plans to play on Jan. 11th, saying the COVID issues aren’t enough to postpone the game.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories