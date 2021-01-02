REPORTS: Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian to be new head coach at Texas

Before joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, Sarkisian was a head coach at Washington and USC.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to be the new head coach at Texas. The Longhorns fired Tom Herman on Saturday morning.

BREAKING: #Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to be named the new coach at #Texas, replacing Tom Herman, who was fired Saturday, multiple sources told Horns247.https://t.co/hC1KXr2VPr — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 2, 2021

Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to replace Tom Herman as head coach, per @ChipBrown247 https://t.co/dMFEO05Q5K — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 2, 2021

Before joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, Sarkisian was a head coach at Washington and USC.

At Alabama, Sarkisian has led a high-powered Crimson Tide offense. Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Devonta Smith all finished in the top-five in Heisman voting this year.

Alabama is set to play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 11th.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS