REPORTS: Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian to be new head coach at Texas

Before joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, Sarkisian was a head coach at Washington and USC.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to be the new head coach at Texas. The Longhorns fired Tom Herman on Saturday morning.

At Alabama, Sarkisian has led a high-powered Crimson Tide offense. Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Devonta Smith all finished in the top-five in Heisman voting this year.

Alabama is set to play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 11th.

