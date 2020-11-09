REPORTS: Alabama vs. LSU game in doubt due to COVID-19 tests at LSU

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Saturday’s Alabama vs. LSU game is in jeopardy after a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the LSU program.
ESPN is reporting that LSU currently has multiple players unavailable, including starters, due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
SEC protocols state anyone that tests positive for COVID-19 has to sit out for 10 days, while players deemed ‘high risk’ due to contact tracing must sit out for 14 days.
The game is currently scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The rivalry matchup is scheduled to air on WKRG News 5 following third round coverage of The Masters.