REPORTS: Alabama vs. LSU game in doubt due to COVID-19 tests at LSU

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown as Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The game is currently scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The rivalry matchup is scheduled to air on WKRG News 5 following third round coverage of The Masters.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Saturday’s Alabama vs. LSU game is in jeopardy after a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the LSU program.

News: #LSU football had a small outbreak with four positives but many more players out in quarantine, sources tell @TheAthletic.



LSU is down to one scholarship quarterback — TJ Finley — and has no tight ends or long snappers.



Story: https://t.co/U1oFkBJFbi — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 9, 2020

ESPN is reporting that LSU currently has multiple players unavailable, including starters, due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

SEC protocols state anyone that tests positive for COVID-19 has to sit out for 10 days, while players deemed ‘high risk’ due to contact tracing must sit out for 14 days.

