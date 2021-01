Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

O'Brien was previously the head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans. He was fired after Houston's slow start this year.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With Steve Sarkisian leaving to be the next head coach at Texas, it looks like the Crimson Tide are set to hire Bill O’Brien as their next offensive coordinator.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported the news Monday night.

As I reported last week Bill O'Brien, the former #Texans and Penn State head coach visited Tuscaloosa about replacing Steve Sarkisian as Alabama’s OC.. I’m hearing that deal is expected to happen in the next few days. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2021

O’Brien was also previously the head coach at Penn State.