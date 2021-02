Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official’s call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Auburn fired Malzahn after the Tigers finished 6-4 last season.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It looks like former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will be back on the field this fall.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the University of Central Florida has offered their head coaching position to Malzahn.

Auburn fired Malzahn after the Tigers finished 6-4 last season. UCF’s previous head coach Josh Heupel is now the head coach at Tennessee.