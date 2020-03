Ballou would replace Scott Cochran, who left to become the special teams coordinator at Georgia last week.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to reports, Nick Saban is set to hire David Ballou as the Crimson Tide’s new strength and conditioning coach.

Ballou has been the director of athletic performance at Indiana the last two years. Before that he was the co-strength and conditioning coach at Notre Dame.