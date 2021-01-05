Questions rise about Dan Mullen’s coaching future at Florida

College Football

Florida coach Dan Mullen could be on the verge of opting out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Florida coach Dan Mullen could be on the verge of opting out. One week after insisting he hadn’t even thought about the NFL, there are reports Mullen has told NFL teams he’s interested in making the jump to the pros. Mullen has not commented on his plans since the Gators bowl loss. It has been a tumultuous season in which Florida was placed on NCAA probation and Mullen was fined and reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference. Mullen signed a six-year, $36.6 million contract that made him the 10th-highest paid coach in college football in 2020. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin was working on an extension and raise for Mullen when COVID-19 essentially shut down the athletic department for months.

