No. 2 Alabama looks to keep rolling vs struggling Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Former Daphne kicker, and current South Alabama Jaguar, Diego Guajardo has been named a Lou Groza 'Star of the Week'.

Guajardo was a perfect 3-3 last Saturday against Texas State, making field goals of 44, 33 and 24 yards. He's the first South Alabama kicker to make three field goals in a single game since 2017.