By the numbers, Alabama-Tennessee isn’t much of a rivalry anymore with the Crimson Tide having won 13 straight. Don’t tell that to Alabama fans. Crimson Tide nose guard D.J. Dale says he knows this game is big for the state of Alabama though he looks at the Vols as just the next opponent. This is the rivalry best known as the Third Saturday in October for its usual date. Alabama coach Nick Saban has never lost to one of his former assistants. He says everyone knows this is a big rivalry game and for that reason expects Tennessee’s best.
No. 2 Alabama looks to keep rolling vs struggling Tennessee
