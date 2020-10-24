Nix finds Williams for game winner as Auburn tops Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 17: Bo Nix #10 and Eli Stove #12 of the Auburn Tigers celebrate after connecting on an 11-yard touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Auburn rallied from a 28-27 deficit on its final offensive series, covering 80 yards in six plays.

0XFORD, Miss. (AP) – Auburn quarterback Bo Nix directed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, capped by a 42-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 1:11 left, to lift the Tigers to a 35-28 comeback win over Mississippi on Saturday.

Auburn rallied from a 28-27 deficit on its final offensive series, covering 80 yards in six plays. Williams, finishing with eight catches for 134 yards, caught Nix’s pass in front of the Auburn sideline, twisted away from two tacklers and turned up the sideline to easily race for the decisive touchdown.