Nick Saban named ‘Coach of the Decade’

(WHNT) — ALABAMA – ROLL TIDE!
On top of being one of the best of all time, Nick Saban has also been named the ‘Coach of the Decade’ for all sports.
Saban beat out coaches like Steve Kerr and Bill Belichick. According to USA Today, there’s been no better coach this decade than Saban.
His record in the 2010s is 123-15.
ESPN also listed Saban as the second greatest coach in college football history, behind Bear Bryant.
