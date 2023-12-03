MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the conclusion of the college football regular season, many players have already begun entering their names in the transfer portal.

Among them is South Alabama wide receiver Caullin Lacy, who has officially entered his name in the transfer portal as of Friday.

Lacy, a Mobile native, led the Jaguars and was fifth in the country with 1,316 receiving yards on 91 receptions with seven touchdown catches.

His four-year stint at South Alabama ended with 208 receptions for 2,521 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

He played a pivotal role in sparking the South Alabama offense to help the school earn bowl eligibility for consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Lacy was named to the First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference, making him one of 10 Jaguars players to receive All-Sun Belt honors.

Five of his seven touchdowns this season were for 30 yards or more. With his explosive playmaking ability, he will almost certainly garner the interest of the top schools in the sport across the power conferences.

He enters the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

