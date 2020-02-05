Mobile duo sign with West Florida

St. Paul's quarterback J Greene and UMS linebacker Will Breland will play for the Argonauts.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two Mobile-area high school stars are set to take their football talents to Pensacola.

St. Paul’s quarterback J Greene and UMS-Wright linebacker Will Breland will continue their football careers at the University of West Florida.

“Their facilities are above any others in Division 2 and the amount of success they’ve had in a short amount of time with their program since it started, it lit some lights for me,” said Breland.

The Argonauts won the Division 2 national title last season, and that success has helped them on the recruiting trail.

“Anytime you get a chance to play for a national championship team it’s a big deal. I really value that and want to get down there and get to work,” said Greene.

Breland ended his UMS career with 528 total tackles, seven interceptions and 18 sacks.

Greene threw for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior year at St. Paul’s.