Miami fires offensive coordinator Dan Enos

College Football

The Hurricanes were 129th out of 130 teams nationally in third-down conversion success this year.

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, FL – AUGUST 24: Jarren Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with offensive coordinator Dan Enos in the first half against the Florida Gators in the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Miami has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos. The move comes one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record. The Hurricanes were 129th out of 130 teams nationally in third-down conversion success this year. They also were sub-par in many other offensive categories.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories