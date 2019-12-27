CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Miami has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos. The move comes one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record. The Hurricanes were 129th out of 130 teams nationally in third-down conversion success this year. They also were sub-par in many other offensive categories.
Miami fires offensive coordinator Dan Enos
