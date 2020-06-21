LSU official: Football player quarantines were anticipated

Players began reporting for workouts at LSU's Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus during the first week in June.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron and players celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility.

Senior Associate Athletic Director of Health and Wellness Shelly Mullenix says such quarantines were expected and planned for. She says no players have exhibited “significant” symptoms. Mullenix won’t say how many players have tested positive for COVID-19 or how many have been quarantined. Players began reporting for workouts at LSU’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus during the first week in June.

