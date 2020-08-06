Local stars impress in early South Alabama practices

"Caullin Lacy will have a chance to help us this year, he's going to be a really good football player," said coach Campbell.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In recent years, the South Alabama Jaguars have made an increased effort to recruit the Mobile and Baldwin county area under head coach Steve Campbell.

Their efforts have paid off, as the Jaguars have landed some impressive talent from our area.

Last year, South Alabama was able to land three local stars, two of which played for state titles last season in high school.

“Carlos Johnson I can already tell is a guy you have to slow down, which is what you want. In walkthroughs, he’s playing wide open,” said head coach Steve Campbell. “He’s going to be a good football player.”

Carlos will team up with former Faith Academy star Caullin Lacy and former UMS-Wright wide receiver Keyshawn Woodyard this year at South Alabama.

“Caullin Lacy will have a chance to help us this year, he’s going to be a really good football player,” said coach Campbell.

Coach Campbell also said he’s been impressed with Woodyard’s early development, but said it will be tough for him to see early playing time because the team has a lot of depth at the receiver position.

The new normal for football practice



Staff disinfect equipment between drills as @WeAreSouth_FB begins preseason camp pic.twitter.com/q0OC8JkFIa — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) August 6, 2020

The Jaguars began preseason practices on Wednesday with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Equipment was disinfected between drills and coaches wore facemasks.

South Alabama will practice in shells Friday and Saturday and plan to hold their first padded practice next Monday.