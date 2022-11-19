ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The University of Alabama is hosting Austin-Peay in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is currently winning 14-0 in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn University will host Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium. South Alabama continues its historic season at 2:30 p.m against Southern Miss in Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

WKRG took a look at how to watch and kickoff times below:

University of Alabama

Kick-off: 11 a.m. CT

How to watch: ESPN+

Auburn University

Kick-off: 3 p.m.

How to watch: SEC Network or ESPN+

University of South Alabama

Kick-off: 2:30 p.m.

How to watch: NFL Network

News 5 SEC on CBS

Matchup: University of Georgia at University of Kentucky

Kick-off: 2:30 p.m.

How to watch: Channel 5