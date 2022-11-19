ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats.
The University of Alabama is hosting Austin-Peay in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is currently winning 14-0 in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn University will host Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium. South Alabama continues its historic season at 2:30 p.m against Southern Miss in Hancock-Whitney Stadium.
WKRG took a look at how to watch and kickoff times below:
University of Alabama
Kick-off: 11 a.m. CT
How to watch: ESPN+
Auburn University
Kick-off: 3 p.m.
How to watch: SEC Network or ESPN+
University of South Alabama
Kick-off: 2:30 p.m.
How to watch: NFL Network
News 5 SEC on CBS
Matchup: University of Georgia at University of Kentucky
Kick-off: 2:30 p.m.
How to watch: Channel 5
