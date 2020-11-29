Jones, No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri. Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack.

Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores. Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.