Jets’ Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport

NEW YORK (AP) – Police said New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon when he attempted to board a plane. New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said the team’s first-round draft pick last season was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m.
Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded. The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night.
