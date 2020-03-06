Jets’ Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Quinnen Williams poses with his new team jersey after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. The New York Jets have reported for training camp without top draft pick Quinnen Williams, who remains unsigned. The sticking point appears to be the schedule of how Williams’ signing bonus of about $21.7 million will be paid. The Jets hold their first camp practice Thursday morning, July 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight.

NEW YORK (AP) – Police said New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon when he attempted to board a plane. New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said the team’s first-round draft pick last season was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m.

Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded. The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night.

LATEST STORIES: