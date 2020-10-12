Jaguars return to the field, prepare for Texas State

"Very relieved, it's been a long two weeks with the postponement of the Troy game," said wide receiver Jalen Wayne.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – September 24th was the last time the Jaguars played a college football game. It’s unusual for a team to have three weeks between games, but in 2020 you have to be ready for anything.

“There is no roadmap, the GPS system went out back in March. You just have to take it day by day, Bill Belichick said yesterday it’s about taking things hour by hour. That’s what you have to do,” said head coach Steve Campbell.

Belichick and Campbell have both seen their schedules disrupted recently. Due to COVID-19 concerns within the South Alabama program, the Jaguars’ rivalry game against Troy was rescheduled to December 12th and the team just recently got back on the practice field.

“Very relieved, it’s been a long two weeks with the postponement of the Troy game,” said wide receiver Jalen Wayne. “Coach Campbell made practice pretty intense, since we all had a good break we got back on track fast.”

“Having the time off has been weird, but as a unit, as a defensive line we ran and stayed in shape and watched film. It’s been weird, but we did what we had to do stay locked in,” said Gi’Narious Johnson.

“It’s been good to see how the guys responded, I’m pleased with the energy and juice. We got back out on the field this past Tuesday. We had a good day Thursday, it was one of the better practices of the year. We had a lot more guys back Friday,” said Coach Campbell. “We’ve had a few good practices in a row.”

The extra time off served as a reset button for the team. The Jaguars will now prepare to open Sun Belt play Saturday against Texas State.

“The non-conference is behind you and now it’s time for Sun Belt play, now with the pandemic we’re starting from scratch. The first days back were non-contact so we got back to fundamentals,” said Coach Campbell.

Texas State enters Saturday’s game 1-4, 1-1 in Sun Belt play. The Jaguars are 1-2, coming off tough losses to Tulane and UAB.

Kick off between the Bobcats and Jaguars is set for 11:00 am Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS