SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Ahead of Thursday’s University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisor’s meeting where Hue Jackson’s contract with Grambling State is expected to be approved, details of his deal with the University have been released.

Jackson is under contract with Grambling State through the 2025 season at a base salary of $400k with the ability to make an additional $100k + if certain incentives are reached. Among the contractual incentives are the following:

FBS Bowl Game Appearance: $10,000

Black College National Championship: $15,000

Celebration Bowl Championship: $25,000

SWAC Division Title (Western): $10,000

SWAC Coach of the Year: $10,000

SWAC Conference Title: $10,000

Bayou Classic Champion: $7,500

Move from FCS to FBS: $50,000

Jackson can also make more money by independently generating revenue. Jackson is entitled to 25% of any outside deals or sponsorships he lands for GSU.

In the event that Jackson is terminated without cause before the first two years of his contract are up, he’s guaranteed full compensation for those two seasons. If Jackson is fired without cause after December 15, 2023, he’ll be paid the rest of his base salary for that current fiscal year in a lump sum.

If Jackson leaves for another coaching opportunity, he would liable for liquidated damages of 50% of his base salary earned in the last year of the contract. Jackson’s contract is expected to be approved by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System on Thursday.